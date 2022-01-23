Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surrozen Inc. is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc., formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Surrozen alerts:

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on Surrozen in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SRZN opened at $3.33 on Thursday. Surrozen has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts forecast that Surrozen will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Surrozen in the third quarter worth $83,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Surrozen in the third quarter worth $248,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Surrozen in the third quarter worth $332,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Surrozen in the third quarter worth $910,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Surrozen in the third quarter worth $1,416,000.

About Surrozen

Surrozen Inc is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc, formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surrozen (SRZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Surrozen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrozen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.