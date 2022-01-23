Suvretta Capital Management LLC Purchases 108,350 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,350 shares during the quarter. IQVIA makes up about 2.8% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $168,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in IQVIA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in IQVIA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $240.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.00 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.37.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

