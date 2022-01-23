SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will announce $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $8.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.52. SVB Financial Group reported earnings per share of $10.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $30.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.74 to $39.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $40.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.78 to $47.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIVB. Truist Financial boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Odeon Capital Group lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $797.29.

SIVB stock opened at $581.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $435.77 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $698.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $649.67.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total transaction of $386,369.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,093 shares of company stock worth $19,746,719. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $4,618,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 924.4% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

