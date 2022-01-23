SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Cut to $935.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $985.00 to $935.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SIVB. Stephens raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $797.29.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SIVB opened at $581.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $698.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $649.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $435.77 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total value of $8,733,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,746,719. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.