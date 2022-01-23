SVB Leerink Weighs in on Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Myovant Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.56). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

MYOV stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. Myovant Sciences has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $27.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.75.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 4,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $72,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $38,175.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,306 shares of company stock worth $456,601 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Torray LLC raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 74,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 7.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.