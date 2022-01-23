Swipe (SXP) Market Capitalization Tops $252.81 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00003690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 27.1% against the dollar. Swipe has a market capitalization of $252.81 million and approximately $169.63 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00045770 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005849 BTC.

Swipe is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 285,368,789 coins and its circulating supply is 193,968,789 coins. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

