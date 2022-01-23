Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 13.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 29,547 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 389,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,511,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 29.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,560,000 after purchasing an additional 145,361 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 188.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 162,704 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $6,136,000.

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $78.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.15. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.78 and a beta of 0.34. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.93 and a 52 week high of $79.43.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VCRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Vocera Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $79.25 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.15.

In other Vocera Communications news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $225,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard E. Janzen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $631,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,784 shares of company stock worth $2,484,785. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

