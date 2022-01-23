Swiss National Bank Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.15% of AMC Networks worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,882,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,138,000 after buying an additional 64,137 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,152,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,601,000 after buying an additional 39,723 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,259,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,925,000 after buying an additional 62,406 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,237,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,650,000 after buying an additional 62,110 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,166,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,922,000 after purchasing an additional 79,079 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMCX. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.63.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.00 and its 200-day moving average is $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.07. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $810.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.89 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 68.19%. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $1,492,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

