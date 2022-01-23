Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 148.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,429,000 after purchasing an additional 43,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Alexis Pinto sold 30,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $2,331,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $77,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,413 shares of company stock worth $13,922,530 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ZNTL. Zacks Investment Research raised Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $56.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.76. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.48 and a 12 month high of $87.19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. On average, analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.