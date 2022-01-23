Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 516.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.68. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $523,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

