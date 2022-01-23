Swiss National Bank Purchases 500 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 516.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day moving average is $36.68. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLAY. Zacks Investment Research raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

