Swiss National Bank Sells 1,600 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,759,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,423,000 after acquiring an additional 295,073 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in CBIZ by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,763,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,805,000 after purchasing an additional 179,381 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CBIZ by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,377,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,557,000 after purchasing an additional 63,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CBIZ by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,096,000 after purchasing an additional 51,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CBIZ by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,650,000 after purchasing an additional 37,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.36. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.79 and a 52 week high of $41.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

