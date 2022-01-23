Swiss National Bank Sells 1,600 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBZ. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CBIZ in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in CBIZ in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in CBIZ in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CBIZ by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in CBIZ by 108,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Shares of CBZ opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.36. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.79 and a 12-month high of $41.01.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.