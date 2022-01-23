Swiss National Bank Sells 600 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AZZ were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in AZZ by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in AZZ by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in AZZ by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in AZZ by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AZZ by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $48.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.39. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.38. AZZ Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.67 and a 12-month high of $58.59.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.30 million. AZZ had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

