Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) PT Set at CHF 98 by Barclays

Barclays set a CHF 98 price target on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 112 target price on Swiss Re in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 90 price target on Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 85 price target on Swiss Re in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 98 price target on Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 79 price target on Swiss Re in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Swiss Re has a twelve month low of CHF 81.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

