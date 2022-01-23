SYNC Network (SYNC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. SYNC Network has a market cap of $1.23 million and $9,999.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.90 or 0.00269215 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00015458 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006560 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002356 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00009961 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000104 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 158,580,452 coins and its circulating supply is 125,889,063 coins. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

