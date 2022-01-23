Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,115 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,642,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,090,000 after buying an additional 700,408 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,323,000 after buying an additional 467,699 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,890,000 after buying an additional 340,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,871,000 after buying an additional 309,710 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,860,000 after buying an additional 235,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 9,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $458,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $70,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,992 shares of company stock worth $3,677,195. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNV opened at $49.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $53.85.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

