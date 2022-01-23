Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Rating Increased to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $180.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $215.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $205.77.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $164.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.19. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $138.19 and a 12-month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 86,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,275,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 25.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 430,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,130,000 after buying an additional 87,237 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.