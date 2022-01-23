Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.12 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) will report $6.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.13 million and the lowest is $6.10 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full year sales of $37.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.45 million to $37.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $24.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tango Therapeutics.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36. Tango Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNGX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

