TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.57

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.57 and last traded at $30.13, with a volume of 10493470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.59.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TASK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 24th. Bank of America raised shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TaskUs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $201.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.81 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other TaskUs news, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $499,377,070.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $121,331,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the third quarter worth $69,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter worth $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 429.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the third quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Company Profile (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

