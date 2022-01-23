Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to report $2.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.65 billion. Taylor Morrison Home reported sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year sales of $7.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $7.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Taylor Morrison Home.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.78.

TMHC traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,355,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,092. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $42,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $1,376,749.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,755 shares of company stock valued at $7,682,975. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter worth about $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter worth about $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.