Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 823 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Saia were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 165,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 17,624 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Saia by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $272.74 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $171.16 and a one year high of $365.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $317.84 and a 200-day moving average of $274.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Saia’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $346,702.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $397,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAIA. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

