Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 31,508 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 332,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,508 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KOS. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.66.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $4.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.00 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 38.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

