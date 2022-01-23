Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ingredion were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 5.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.9% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 7.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ingredion by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 5.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.

INGR stock opened at $97.69 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $73.82 and a 12-month high of $101.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 107.88%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.