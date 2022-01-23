Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Everbridge were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Everbridge by 34.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,181,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,770,000 after acquiring an additional 299,447 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 48.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 773,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,296,000 after purchasing an additional 254,226 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 76.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 513,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,512,000 after purchasing an additional 222,972 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,169,000 after purchasing an additional 172,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Everbridge by 66.0% in the second quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 332,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,179,000 after purchasing an additional 132,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVBG. Raymond James lowered their target price on Everbridge from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $185.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.27.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $50.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $96.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.31 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.08 per share, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $196,017.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,669 shares of company stock worth $6,952,870. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

