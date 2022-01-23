Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $920,000 Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

SKX has been the subject of several research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rowe upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $41.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

