Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $965,000 Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 495.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $15.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.80.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

HBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush started coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

