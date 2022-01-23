Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,612,416 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 12,124,547 shares.The stock last traded at $156.85 and had previously closed at $157.46.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth $30,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth $42,000.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

