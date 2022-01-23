Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to report $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.63. Teleflex reported earnings of $3.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year earnings of $13.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.21 to $13.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.98 to $14.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. TheStreet lowered Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Teleflex from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $431.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.45.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,152,000 after purchasing an additional 702,287 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 831.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 271,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $109,188,000 after purchasing an additional 242,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 370.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,178,000 after purchasing an additional 221,861 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at about $65,125,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 19.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $368,740,000 after purchasing an additional 151,813 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFX opened at $323.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $322.73 and a 200-day moving average of $360.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $289.00 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teleflex (TFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.