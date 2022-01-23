Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Price Target Increased to €9.80 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €9.50 ($10.80) to €9.80 ($11.14) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telekom Austria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of TKAGY stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.41. Telekom Austria has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter. Telekom Austria had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 9.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telekom Austria will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming.

