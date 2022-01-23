Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Gap Up to $2.82

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.82, but opened at $2.88. Tellurian shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 123,056 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tellurian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 2.37.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 146.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.21 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Claire Harvey bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Bennett bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 34,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 131,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

