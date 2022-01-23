Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telos Corporation is a provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the security-conscious organizations. Telos Corporation is based in ASHBURN, Va. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Telos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.63.

NASDAQ TLS opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.26. Telos has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $40.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.12 million, a P/E ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 2.15.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $70.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telos will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Telos news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $366,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Wood acquired 100,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Telos by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,047,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,647,000 after buying an additional 812,526 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Telos by 31.1% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,294,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,053,000 after buying an additional 782,389 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,704,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,150,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,103,000 after purchasing an additional 382,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

