Teloscoin (TELOS) Price Tops $0.0144

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Teloscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Teloscoin has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Teloscoin has a total market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $5,622.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.83 or 0.00178537 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00031804 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.82 or 0.00371730 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00064577 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00009265 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Teloscoin Profile

Teloscoin (CRYPTO:TELOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Teloscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Teloscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

