Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Teradata were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

Shares of TDC opened at $39.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The company had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

