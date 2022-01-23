TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TFII. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a positive rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform market weight rating on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna started coverage on TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a positive rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.68.

TFI International stock opened at $96.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.15 and its 200 day moving average is $107.36. TFI International has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $120.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TFI International will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Amundi bought a new position in TFI International in the 2nd quarter worth $27,158,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth $3,855,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TFI International by 70.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 35,839 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in TFI International by 21.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in TFI International by 339.4% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 26,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 20,506 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

