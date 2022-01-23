The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 15.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,855 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $57.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.58. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.46 and a twelve month high of $64.53.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

