The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 23,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $1,968,118.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 571,845 shares of company stock valued at $47,587,078. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.39.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $89.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.91. The stock has a market cap of $161.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $95.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

