The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $196.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Hershey stock opened at $200.35 on Friday. Hershey has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $202.89. The company has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.02 and its 200 day moving average is $180.96.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $26,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $879,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,877 shares of company stock worth $4,294,788. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Hershey by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

