The Kroger Co. (KR) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on March 1st

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%.

Kroger has increased its dividend payment by 47.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Kroger has a payout ratio of 23.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kroger to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $46.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44. Kroger has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $50.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

