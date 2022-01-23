The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 9,206.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,476 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the third quarter worth about $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 86.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $46.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.75. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

KR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

