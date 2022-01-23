The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives $25.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTW shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NYSE MTW opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $609.01 million, a P/E ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.36. Manitowoc has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $404.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manitowoc will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Manitowoc by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 23,747 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Manitowoc by 2,892.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC purchased a new position in Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $446,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Manitowoc by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Manitowoc by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,425,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,538,000 after purchasing an additional 101,578 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

