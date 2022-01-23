The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $357.35.
Several research analysts have commented on SHW shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $292.85 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $332.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.02.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 830.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.
About Sherwin-Williams
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.
