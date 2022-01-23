The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $357.35.

Several research analysts have commented on SHW shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $292.85 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $332.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.02.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 830.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

