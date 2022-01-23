Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Receives $30.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TVTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.09. The company had a trading volume of 181,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,219. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average is $24.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. Tivity Health has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $29.18.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.39 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 163.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 1,663.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.