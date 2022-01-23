Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TVTY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 1,663.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TVTY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.09. The stock had a trading volume of 181,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,219. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average is $24.68.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.39 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 163.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

