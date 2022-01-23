Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 510 ($6.96) price target on the stock.

Shares of Transglobe Energy stock opened at GBX 427 ($5.83) on Thursday. Transglobe Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 110.02 ($1.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 498.19 ($6.80). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 381.72.

Transglobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

