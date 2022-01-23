Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 510 ($6.96) price target on the stock.
Shares of Transglobe Energy stock opened at GBX 427 ($5.83) on Thursday. Transglobe Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 110.02 ($1.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 498.19 ($6.80). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 381.72.
Transglobe Energy Company Profile
Read More: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for Transglobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transglobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.