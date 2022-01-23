Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.34 EPS

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TRV stock opened at $162.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.37. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $169.49. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.40.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

