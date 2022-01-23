Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Raised to $170.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.54% from the stock’s current price.

TRV has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.40.

NYSE TRV opened at $162.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.37. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $169.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 76,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,020,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,799,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

