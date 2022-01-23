Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TRV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.25.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $2.57 on Friday, reaching $162.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,190,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,315. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $169.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.37.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

