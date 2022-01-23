Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.70

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 407449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TREB shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP grew its position in Trebia Acquisition by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,149,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after purchasing an additional 26,909 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Trebia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,475,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trebia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $490,000. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Trebia Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:TREB)

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

