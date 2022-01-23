Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.70

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 407449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TREB shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87.
Trebia Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:TREB)
Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?
Receive News & Ratings for Trebia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trebia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.