TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 81.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.46.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $217.13 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.81 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $12,011,626.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,928 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,765. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

